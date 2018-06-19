I-40 completely shutdown after tractor-trailer carrying titanium catches fire

A major interstate in Memphis is completely shut down after a tractor-trailer caught on fire.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Interstate 64 westbound traffic is shut down at Highway 64 because of the fire that can be seen from traffic cameras.
It appeared that one lane of traffic was slowly moving past the scene, but traffic is severely backed up.
Officials said the fire is out, but the truck was carrying titanium. The smoke coming from the tractor-trailer can be hazardous because of that.
However, officials said it is under control.
