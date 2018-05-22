0 Officer-involved shooting on I-40 impacts eastbound traffic in West Memphis

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Eastbound traffic on I-40 near mile marker 280 in West Memphis is shutdown after an 'active crime scene.'

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office a West Memphis police officer did fire at least one shot at a suspect.

An ambulance transported that suspect to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this point.

It's unclear what lead to the shot, or shots, being fired, but the sheriff's office said the suspect was driving the wrong direction.

Trending stories:

Travel has been impacted in that area, according to Crittenden County. No thru traffic is allowed in that area.

Witnesses in that area say an 18-wheeler and another car have collied in that area. The car can be seen underneath the 18-wheeler.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Arkansas Department of Transportation says this closure could last for the next three hours.

We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

Crittenden Co: I-40 EB is closed due to an active crime scene in West Memphis (mm 280). Consider I-55 crossing to Memphis. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic. #neatraffic pic.twitter.com/A49qzDdbav — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) May 21, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.