I-40 shut down for hours, evacuations in nearby county due to flammable leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A hazardous material spill has closed both directions of I-40 in Cheatham County. The roadway is estimated to be cleared by 12:33 a.m. Saturday.
A semi-truck overturned at mile marker 186, just west of the Kingston Springs Exit. According to THP and other first responders on the scene, residents within a half-mile in all directions were evacuated as a precaution.
According to WZTV, the liquid spilled has been identified as Methyl methacrylate. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the compound is used:
"In the manufacture of resins and plastics. Methyl methacrylate is irritating to the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes in humans. An allergic response to dermal exposure may develop. Respiratory effects have been reported in humans following acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term) inhalation exposures. Respiratory symptoms observed following acute exposures include chest tightness, dyspnea, coughing, wheezing, and reduced peak flow. Neurological symptoms have also been reported in humans following acute exposure to methyl methacrylate. Fetal abnormalities have been reported in animals exposed to methyl methacrylate by injection and inhalation."
Authorities said the driver of the semi was pinned inside due to the accident and he was extracted before being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
One other vehicle was involved in the crash, but the driver did not suffer injuries.
THP told WZTV detours have been established at exits 182, 188, and 196 on I-40. The scene is expected to be cleared by 12:33 a.m. and some of the liquid is still leaking.
