  • I-40 shuts down after tractor-trailer carrying titanium catches fire

    Updated:

    UPDATE (7:20 PM) Crews are still on scene where the tractor-trailer caught on fire. 

    Traffic has been rerouted away from that section of I-40, so no westbound traffic is on that roadway. 

    A major interstate in Memphis is completely shut down after a tractor-trailer caught on fire.

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Interstate 64 westbound traffic is shut down at Highway 64 because of the fire that can be seen from traffic cameras. 

    It appeared that one lane of traffic was slowly moving past the scene, but traffic is severely backed up. 

    Trending stories:

    Officials said the fire is out, but the truck was carrying titanium. The smoke coming from the tractor-trailer can be hazardous because of that. 

    However, officials said it is under control. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-40 shuts down after tractor-trailer carrying titanium catches fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nashville protesters arrested after preparing to light fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire-hit Glasgow art school landmark may be partially saved

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stab victim taken to South Memphis fire house

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drug trafficker arrested on I-40 after 50 lbs of cocaine were located…