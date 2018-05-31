I-55 EXPLOSION: 18-wheeler explodes as officers try to pull driver to safety

Two Batesville officers were injured while pulling a driver from an 18-wheel after it exploded on Interstate-55.
The explosion happened as the officers were working to pull the driver from the truck.
Officials evacuated the area within a half mile of the crash.
Apparently big truck hauling sulfur, traffic delays and detours I-55 south of Batesville pic.twitter.com/QMwEP0Cvnw— Shawn Skinny Witt (@Shawn_Witt) May 31, 2018
FOX13 has learned the driver of the 18-wheeler was badly burned and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. The officers suffered minor burns.
The explosion happened on the southbound side of Interstate-55 near mile marker 243. The truck was carrying a hazardous material, which has been identified as sulfur.
FOX13 is told not much sulfur actually leaked from the truck, and much of the fire was caused by diesel fuel.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crash and explosion. Check back for updates.
