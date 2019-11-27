  • I-55 reopened in Mississippi after shutdown during busiest travel day of the year

    Updated:

    MISSISSIPPI - UPDATE -- Authorities say I-55 has reopened in north Mississippi. We're still working to confirm why the interstate was shutdown.

    Get ready for a traffic nightmare during the busiest travel day of the year in north Mississippi.

    FOX13 has been told the southbound lanes of I-55 between Commerce and the Coldwater Bridge is shutdown.

    It's unclear how long that area will be closed.

    We're working to confirm why the DeSoto County Sheriff has shut that area down.

