  • I-69/269 construction in DeSoto County almost complete

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Work on the final leg of I-69/269 in DeSoto County is about to be complete. Construction workers have less than 9 miles of roadway left to go.

    MDOT officials say they will possible be finished with the project ‘this season’ – but they did not share with me what is left to go.

    The intersection of I-55 and I-69/269 still needs repaving, according to MPD.

    Rickey Bullard from Hernando, Mississippi said the new roadway will make a huge difference.

    “I think it’s going to help out a whole lot. Keep traffic off of Goodman Rd. and trucks going south on I-55,” said Bullard.

    At this point, MDOT won’t commit to a completion date because weather could play a factor in when the roadway is done.

    “Because traffic has been backed up way past Hernando, but when they finish this it will be a lot better because people got to get to work and everything,” said Kenneth Myles, another Mississippi native.

