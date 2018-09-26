I-69/269 construction in DeSoto County almost complete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Work on the final leg of I-69/269 in DeSoto County is about to be complete. Construction workers have less than 9 miles of roadway left to go.
MDOT officials say they will possible be finished with the project ‘this season’ – but they did not share with me what is left to go.
The intersection of I-55 and I-69/269 still needs repaving, according to MPD.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people killed, 2 others hurt after shooting at South Memphis apartment complex
- MPD officer involved in Martavious Banks shooting turned body camera off during another incident
- Testimony continues during day 2 of Jessica Chambers murder case
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Rickey Bullard from Hernando, Mississippi said the new roadway will make a huge difference.
“I think it’s going to help out a whole lot. Keep traffic off of Goodman Rd. and trucks going south on I-55,” said Bullard.
At this point, MDOT won’t commit to a completion date because weather could play a factor in when the roadway is done.
“Because traffic has been backed up way past Hernando, but when they finish this it will be a lot better because people got to get to work and everything,” said Kenneth Myles, another Mississippi native.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}