  • 'I begged him to leave." Mom speaks out after son killed at Memphis motel

    A man died after being shot at a Memphis motel room, according to Memphis police.

    The shooting happened at the Loyalty Inn in the 1300 block of Springbrook. 

    The victim was Luther Dewayne Street, according to family members. The 41-year-old died on the scene.

    Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black car, which may have been a Nissan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

    MPD releases surveillance footage of aggravated burglary suspects

    Memphis police ask for help to find accused car thieves

    MPD arrest 4 people inside carjacked vehicle