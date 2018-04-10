A man died after being shot at a Memphis motel room, according to Memphis police.
The shooting happened at the Loyalty Inn in the 1300 block of Springbrook.
Tense moments as family members of the victim arrive at the hotel where a homicide happened. Woman wailing “that’s my only brother” waiting on update from @MEM_PoliceDept pic.twitter.com/GHCx9AwTmV— Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) April 10, 2018
The victim was Luther Dewayne Street, according to family members. The 41-year-old died on the scene.
FOX13's Greg Coy spoke to the victim's mother, who said she begged her son to come home. Hear the reason why she was concerned in her heartbreaking interview on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black car, which may have been a Nissan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
