0 ‘I came to JUUL the school up': Police release details surrounding lockdown of Munford High School

An 18-year-old man was charged with burglary, among other charges, as Munford High School was placed under lockdown Wednesday.

Now, police released new details surrounding the incident that caused the lockdown.

When officers arrived at the school, they found Kyle Gonzales, 18, standing in front of the building with “black around his eyes and had a wild look about his face.”

According to a police affidavit, Gonzales told police he came to “Juul the whole school up” when asked what he was doing.

Gonzales then reached for his phone and asked officers to take a picture of his mug shot, police said.

Police said Gonzales resisted arrest and tried to shove the officer off him.

After being placed in handcuffs, Gonzales began yelling “statements that didn’t make sense,” the affidavit said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“I came to (expletive) the whole school up, I got my Nine Inch Nails on I came prepared,” Gonzales said to police.

He also said, “I can eat dirt all day… the sky is so blue… do you JUUL… I will be a student only for tody,” according to police.

Officers said Gonzales continued to make “incoherent statements” and was taken to the Tipton County Jail.

According to the affidavit, Gonzales appeared to be on “some type of intoxicating substance.”

Officers later found out Gonzales entered the school through an unlocked door in the back of the building and then went into a classroom filled with students and a teacher.

Gonzales approached the teacher with his hands in his pockets and appeared to have a weapon in them, police said.

He is also being charged with public intoxication, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.