‘I don't believe he shot at police': Family of man killed by deputies at Memphis hotel speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of the man killed by Shelby County deputies outside a Memphis hotel is demanding justice.

Jason Matthew Hill was shot and killed outside the Gardentree Hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive Thursday, not far from Sycamore View in Shelby County.

Deputies said Hill initiated the gunfire, so deputies returned fire. However, Hill’s cousin doesn’t believe that was the case.

Hill’s cousin said Hill wasn’t the type of person to shoot at deputies.

“We just lost, I don’t believe he shot at police, that’s just my opinion. He ain’t that type of person,” said Hill’s cousin, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation.

Hill’s cousin told FOX13 he got the news on Facebook Friday morning that his Hill was gunned down by at least two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies.

“I got in messenger and my uncle said, you know your cousin Jason just got shot and died. He said the police,” said Hill’s cousin.

Investigators said It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said deputies from the narcotics unit were attempting to serve Hill an arrest warrant when they saw him in the parking lot.

Hill died after he fired shots at deputies and they returned gunfire.

“If you was in the wrong, you ought to be charged. Just like us, if we shoot the police officer we going to get charged regardless, no matter what the situation is,” said Hill’s cousin.

FOX13 learned Hill was wanted for Convicted felon of possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

His cousin wants a fair investigation.

“Just do y’all job. Investigate, just investigate, do your homework. We just want justice, that’s all we want,” he said.

TBI is investigating. Hill’s mother, who lives in Texas, is coming to Memphis in the coming days.

