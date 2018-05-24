0 "I find it hard to believe." Friend speaks out after accusations surface against Morgan Freeman

At least eight women has accused Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior, according to a report from CNN. The women said the behavior on and off movie sets.

Freeman is an Academy Award-winning actor, but he's also a business owner in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Two blocks around the corner from Ground Zero, the blues club Morgan Freeman owns, FOX13 met with Celia Bobo. She has been friends with Morgan Freeman for two decades, and she said she does not believe the accusations.

"I find it hard to believe. I mean, I have known Morgan for many years," she said. "Morgan has been nothing but a Southern Gentleman in my presence and the presence of my three daughters."

A number of Freeman's accusers said he "repeatedly (behaved) in ways that made women feel uncomfortable at work. Two even said they were subjected to unwanted touching, according to the CNN report.

Bobo told FOX13 she believes Morgan Freeman might actually be the victim in this case.

"And with the current situation of the sexual harassment, I think it has become easier for a lot of people to say they have been sexually abused or harassed," Bobo explained.

She thinks the women who are accusing Morgan Freeman of misconduct are doing it to “show out.”

"He is a great guy, and I have been around him in many different circumstances."

In a statement released Thursday, Morgan Freeman apologized.

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would willingly offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," Freeman said in the statement. "I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected -- that was never my intent."

