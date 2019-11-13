0 "I just pulled the door open, grabbed him by the neck and threw him on the ground"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 spoke with the Good Samaritan that who pulled the 12-year-old suspect out of the car after the child attempted to steal a car.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. yesterday.

Nicholas Borchart was leaving the Kroger on Poplar Ave. when he saw the victim and suspect in a scuffle over the car.

The suspect pulled a handgun on the victim and attempted to steal the car.

Borchart said another witness approached the car and pulled a handgun on the child. He thought they were a cop.

“A kid sat there like a deer in the headlights and the gentleman said put your hands up I want to see your hands,” Borchart said.

The suspect attempted to climb over the center counsel to exit out of the passenger said.

The other witness went to the passenger side, pointed the gun at the suspect and told him to put his hands up.

“I pulled the door open, grabbed him by the neck and threw him on the ground,” Borchart said.

“I didn’t think about it, I just new someone was in trouble, someone needed help, and we needed to diffuse the situation as best we could.”

Officers arrived at the scene and took the 12-year-old suspect into custody. The firearm was recovered, and no injuries were reported.

“I would do it again, like I said, if someone needs help and I can do whatever it is to help them out, I’ll do it,” Borchart said.

The incident is still under investigation.

