0 ‘I just want my baby to come back': Parents devastated after toddler shot to death in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family is devastated and trying to cope with the loss of their 4-year-old son.

Ayden Robinson was shot and killed by his 3-year-old brother Monday at the Pershing Park Apartments in Frayser.

RELATED: Toddler accidentally shot and killed by 3-year-old brother in Memphis apartment, police say

FOX13 spoke with the toddlers’ parents on Tuesday – their emotions still raw from the tragic death.

Precious Wright and Travis Robinson are not only grieving their child’s loss, but also figuring out how they are going to pay for his funeral.

“I wish he could come back,” said Wright. “I just want my baby to come back.”

Wright was understandably emotional as she described the loss of her 4-year-old son. On Monday afternoon, Wright rushed Ayden to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after he was shot accidentally by his brother.

Police said Ayden and 3-year-old Jayden found an unattended gun in a dresser drawer inside the apartment. Investigators confirmed the boys were alone inside that room when the shooting happened.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Ayden, he was always a nice child,” said Travis Robinson, the boys’ father. “He was that child that needed special attention – that love. He always acted like a baby, so I treated him like a baby. Because in my eyes, he still is a baby.”

According to police documents, Jayden accidentally shot Ayden. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Nathaniel Wilkins, Wright’s boyfriend, is now being charged with reckless homicide. Wilkins admitted the gun belonged to him and that he "left it in an area accessible to the children," according to the arrest affidavit.

“Jayden, when it comes down to it at night, he’s going to be like, ‘Momma, where’s Ayden at? I want Ayden.’ I don’t even know how I’m going to explain to him where his brother’s at,” said the boys’ father.

Now, the boys’ parents are dealing with the grief while also making plans to bury their son.

“I never thought I’d be wearing a ‘Rest In Peace’ shirt of my son, with his name on it. Or put ‘Long Live Ayden, his picture or his name. I never expected it,” said Travis Robinson.

The young parents didn’t have insurance, leaving them with large medical bills and funeral expenses.

“Just help me and my baby. Help my family. He didn’t mean no harm. I just love him so much,” said Wright.

If you are interested in donating to the family’s GoFundMe campaign, you can use the widget below or view the full campaign here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.