0 Iconic Memphis building undergoing major renovations

A Memphis historical structure with global significance is getting a makeover, and the folks behind the project want you to see it.

But before that happens, they invited FOX13 inside for a sneak peek.

If you've been in Downtown Memphis recently, you may have noticed all the work taking place at Clayborn Temple.

What you'd never know from the outside is the grandiose of the inside, and the even bigger plans for what's to come.

"Clayborn Temple actually has a whole lot of historical significance, but the thing that people know it for is for being the organizing headquarters for the sanitation workers strike in 1968,” said Anasa Troutman, executive director of Clayborn Temple.

That strike is what brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis for the first time.

"I would argue the sanitation worker strike actually had a long-term impact on the world,” Troutman said.

While the strike went down in history, its home fell into disrepair and was left abandoned for two decades.

"It's all about economics,” she said. “The church that was responsible for this building could not sustain the upkeep and the use of it. Without having a vibrant community around us to be in and out of this building."

For the last year, thanks to several grants, Troutman and her team have been able to stabilize the temple enough that it will be able to host guests once again on Sunday.

"This initial stabilization was about a million dollars; the next phase of our restoration will be to the sanctuary. That's about $4 million,” Troutman said.

The crumbling bell tower, an original structure, will also cost about $2 million to repair.

Their mission isn't just about the building, or even its historical significance. It's about changing the landscape of the neighborhood as a whole.

“We want to reengage the social mission of the sanitation worker strike to be able to use this place as a gathering place, a place of culture and community to be able to reinvigorate the conversation and programs simply around economic and racial justice,” Troutman said.

For Troutman, Clayborn Temple is much more than just a building.

"We are actually establishing an organization called Clayborn Temple. It will be responsible for the restoration and upkeep of the building, but also implementations of programs. We want to bring community together, culture together.

“We’re all in a really deep conversation about the implications of race and class, and how we build a city that is equitable for all people here. We are hoping that here at Clayborn we can be the epicenter for that conversation.”

Clayborn Temple will open its doors to the public Sunday for a short presentation on the history, the future, and how you can help.

That begins at 1 p.m. at the Temple.

For information on how to donate, you can find Clayborn Temple on social media and their website.

