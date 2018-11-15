0 Icy roads force drivers to spend the night stranded on I-40

There is stop-and-go traffic, standstill traffic, and then being forced to spend the night in your car kind of traffic.

For several motorists and truckers, the last option was end result after winter weather blew through the Mid-South.

FOX13's Shelby Sansone was stuck on the westbound lanes of Interstate-40 throughout Good Morning Memphis. She made it as far as Wheatley, Arkansas before the road became a literal parking lot. A bridge closure 100 miles away forced the closure.

During her time on the road, she talked to several truckers. Shelby was there for multiple hours. But, she quickly learned there were others who had it much, much worse. Some drivers were there nearly nine hours.

We spoke to truck driver Dave Andrade. He told FOX13 he drives on the interstate almost every day.

“Well I’ve seen a lot of trucks go off roads, sometimes like cross over the median and head-on collisions and stuff,” he said.

He was headed to Texas from Virginia. He said this particular part of the country is susceptible to icy conditions.

“In the winter it usually happens is this road, because it is very humid, and there’s a lot of water on the side, and it tends to freeze the road,” Andrade said.



Miles and miles and miles of this in Arkansas. BE AWARE! Don’t get on this road! (I40 WB) #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/4P7ruOgr64 — Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) November 15, 2018

I40 WB on Wheatley exit 😳 it’s at a standstill again. We are on top of a small bridge to take this pic. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/qvu4IpzrsM — Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) November 15, 2018

