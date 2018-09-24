0 If you have a high school diploma or GED, here's how you can be a software engineer in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Turning professionals into software engineers is the goal during Code School Boot Camp.

Program organizers told FOX13 the program only requires a high school diploma or G.E.D.

Right now, there are at least 1,000 open software development positions in Memphis. The goal of this program is to fill those positions.

The six month course teaches students website design, basic computer skills, and job readiness.

Masisonne Cooper is among the 12 students working to complete Code School Boot Camp.

"The code crew kind of opened up the idea at that I could go deeper into computers and expand my career," Cooper said.

Organizers with the non-profit group Code Crew mentor students. The executive director said computers and software jobs are vital in the city of Memphis.

Their goal is to encourage more African-Americans and women to pursue these types of careers.

They say those groups ae underrepresented.

"Until we launch out code school in July of this year, we were the largest city in the country that didn't have this kind of boot camp school. More than 100 of them around the county. It's Memphis - just play catch up at least," said Meka Egwuekwe, Executive Director of the non-profit.

Students will walk away with a shot at working at companies such as FedEx and First Tennessee after completing the six month program. They meet everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crosstown in Memphis.

The class starts January of next year. The deadline to nominate someone for the program is September 30th.

