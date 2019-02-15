  • IHOP murder suspect sentenced to 15 years after plea deal

    Updated:

    A Mid-South teenager who was accused of killing someone more than two years ago was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Sebastian Vaughn was originally charged with homicide for killing Marlo Williams outside the IHOP on Sycamore View in 2016

    Vaughn was indicted with First-Degree murder in perpetration of a robbery and theft, and especially aggravated robbery in 2017. He pled guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. 

    Related: Teen and 2 moms indicted in connection to IHOP murder

    After the shooting, a friend of Vaughn took a Snapchat picture of the scene.  That photo led police straight to the suspect. 

    Vaughn’s mother and the mother of his girlfriend are also facing charges.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories