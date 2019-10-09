  • IKEA Recalls Infant Bibs Due to Choking Hazard

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of bibs are being because they can cause a choking hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.  

    This recall involves the MATVRÅ bibs for infants sold in a two-pack with one blue and one red bib with a snap at the back of the neck.

    The blue bib has a green seam  along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    MATVRA, IKEA and the IKEA logo are printed on a white tag on the back of the bib.

     

          

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories