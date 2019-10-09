IKEA Recalls Infant Bibs Due to Choking Hazard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of bibs are being because they can cause a choking hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
This recall involves the MATVRÅ bibs for infants sold in a two-pack with one blue and one red bib with a snap at the back of the neck.
The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots.
MATVRA, IKEA and the IKEA logo are printed on a white tag on the back of the bib.
