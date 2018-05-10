0 "I'll get back on my feet." Man says he's paying the price for a crime he didn't commit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 19-year-old in West Memphis said he's paying the price for a crime he did not commit.

Bobby Patterson was arrested in his home earlier this month. Police initially named him as a suspect in the shooting death of Oliver Johnson, an off-duty Forrest City Police Officer, who was killed at the Meadows Apartments on April 28.

Johnson was sitting on his couch in his apartment when a bullet from a gang-related shootout sailed into his home from the parking lot.

"He sat down, he's like, 'We got you on seven counts of murder,'" Patterson said, describing the conversations he had with police after his arrest. "He's naming charges. I'm like 'Dang! That ain't me. You got the wrong person."

After checking his alibi, police dropped the charges related to the shooting. Surveillance video proved, at the time of the shooting, Patterson was washing 18-wheelers at the truck stop where he worked.

"He's saying, 'We found a gun,'" Patterson said, recalling his interaction with police after his arrest. "I'm like, 'What gun did you find? It ain't my gun.'"

Despite dropping all the charges related to the shooting, Patterson is still facing one charge in court.

Captain Joe Baker told FOX13 the West Memphis Police Department is following the letter of the law.

"He's prohibited from being a possessor of a firearm, even being in the same house as a firearm," Baker said.

The 19-year-old is a convicted felon, who's currently on probation for a batter charge.

Patterson feels he's being punished for a gang-related shooting he had nothing to do with, though he told FOX13 he's had run-ins with the group involved.

"I told them I don't want to mess with y'all," Patterson said. "I keep my distance. They don't say anything to me. I don't say anything to them."

The birth of his 1-year-old daughter changed his perspective on life, Patterson said.

"My dad was in and out of jail all my life," Patterson told FOX13. "I respect my dad, and he's always been there for me. But I can't put my little girl through that - through what I went through when I was growing up."

Patterson said the weapon in his house belongs to a family friend, and he didn't know it was there. The family says the woman who owns the gun is willing to claim it in court.

Recently, the 19-year-old said he's been trying to turn his life around. He doesn't want the charge to disrupt progress.

"We hear that story pretty consistently among people we find drugs or guns or other illegal items on," Captain Baker said.

The gun charge cost Patterson his job. Despite naysayers, he said he's determined to break the cycle of crime in his family.

"I know I'm going to get a job," Patterson said. "I'm going to get back on my feet. I don't care what anybody else say. I know what I can do."

Captain Baker said it's up to prosecutors to decide whether to pursue the gun possession charge against Patterson.

"That's a choice for our prosecutors to make when they look at moving the case forward," Baker said, when asked about the possibility that the gun didn't belong to Patterson. "They may decide there is some legitimate witness who comes forward that's believed."

In the meantime, Patterson said he will be spending time with his girlfriend and his daughter.

"I try to keep my little girl around me," Patterson said. "Her and my girlfriend. I know they'll keep me out of stuff. I'll be at the house 24/7."

