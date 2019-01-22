0 Illegal dumping at Fox Hollow Townhomes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Community activist told FOX13 the unfinished business of Dr. King was environmental justice.

They point to the ongoing issues at the Fox Hollow Townhomes, which have been plagued by illegal dumping and blight.

FOX13 found trash dumped illegally just feet from where Marcus Smith lives.

"It is frustrating. It is very frustrating," said Smith.

Community activist Patricia Rogers has been fighting to get the city to push the homeowner’s association to fix the issue of garbage, the boarded-up properties that cause blight and attract crime.

Rogers told FOX13 she considered blight the unfinished business of the civil rights movement because, "If you take a look at inside Fox Hollow today, we have not made a whole lot of progress at all."

Rogers was impatient with how long it has taken to get the homeowners association before the Shelby County Environmental Court and the speed at which the case is being handled.

Rogers wants MPD ought to install of its red-light cameras to either catch the illegal dumpers or frighten them away.

"We need help from city officials now. We need a sky cop out here to see who is dumping this illegal stuff. We need surveillance cameras. They need a dumpster," said Rogers.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office suggested tenants at Fox Hollow should consider applying for the IOBY grant that was just announced.

FOX13 looked at the grant site and noticed the money has to be spent areas accessible to the public and FOX Hollow is considered private property.

Marcus Smith just wants something done. "Yeah they have plainly forgotten about this place because you don't see no type of service," said Smith.

