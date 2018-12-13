0 Illegal edibles found on SCS middle school campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County School is investigating after edibles laced with marijuana have been found inside the school.

FOX13 obtained a recording from the Principal of Kate Bond Middle School alerting parents of the problem.

In the recording on December 10, the principal said the items include cereal bars and waxy candies.

A student and parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, said a student brought edibles to Kate Bond Elementary last week after getting them from his brother.

The student told FOX13 the boy's brother was making edibles for him to sell.

People who live near the school found out about the news from children that attend the school.

"I heard from my friend's daughter, she said something about the school caught some kids with edibles... I said, 'what's an edible?' she said, 'it's stuff that's got pot in it - they eat it.'"

A parent who wants to remain anonymous told FOX13 she received a robot call from a school administrator this week who said the illegal substance is impacting their campus.

Part of the call said, "We have discovered that edibles have made their way to our campus. Edibles are in the forms of cereal bars, waxy candies and they are laced with marijuana and possibly other unknown substances."

A student said the child that was caught selling edibles was placed in handcuffs.

According to that student,t eh edibles came in the form of rice crispy treats. The student also told FOX13 kids that bought edibles from the got sick.

SCS released the following statement --

Several students at Kate Bond were disciplined for being under the influence of an illegal substance. They’re not sharing any further details due to privacy laws. The school administrator told parents an assembly was held at the school to discuss the dangers of accepting drug-laced food items.

The school also said any kind of food can 'easily' become an edible which makes it impossible to know what is and isn't an edible just by looking at it.

Kate Bond Middle School held a school-wide conference where they addressed the dangers of edibles and emphasized the punishments for eating or passing around the drug-laced food.

The school will also be enforcing the policy that students are not allowed to share any kind of food with each other, and no prepackaged food is allowed.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released the following statement --

Three students were issued juvenile summonses for possession of a controlled substance. The edibles you referenced below did tested positive for THC. An ambulance was called by a parent after one child started acting lethargic. This incident occurred last Friday (12/07/18) at Kate Bond.

