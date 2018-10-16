  • Illness prompts nutrition drinks being recalled

    Check your pantry and your refrigerator. 

    Nutrition drinks, which are used mainly for young children and sick adults, are being recalled, according to Food Safety News 

    Abbott, a multinational corporation with a range of health-related divisions, initially recalled three of its liquid nutrition products on Sept. 23. The company distributed those products to retailers nationwide in Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). At that time Canadian officials were investigating one illness associated with the consumption of the products, according to Food Safety News

    The CFIA’s Oct. 15 notice also referenced only one illness, but it added more than a dozen products to the recall list.

    For a full list of recalled items, click here. 

