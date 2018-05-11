0 Immigrants arrested at apartments after ICE and SCSO miscommunication

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two recent immigration arrests have the Latino community on high alert.

The incident has also shed a light on the strained relationship between local police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). From a balcony at the Cottonwood Apartment, at least ten ICE agents arrested two men.

The news spread quickly in the Latino community.

“The only thing I heard were there were in the parking lot waiting for people to come out from the apartment to go to work,” said a man named Rene, who is an American citizen from Honduras.

Immigration said they took two Guatemalan brothers into custody at the apartments. They were only looking for Andres Andres-Francisco. According to an arrest affidavit, Andres was arrested by Memphis police two weeks ago for assaulting his girlfriend. She told officer that he kicked her, threw her on the refrigerator, shoved her on the ground and attempted to choke her.”

She said it was not the first time he abused her.

Andres was arrested, but he bonded out.

ICE told FOX13 they filed an immigration detainer, asking the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to hold Andres until they could pick him up for deportation.

SCSO told FOX13 they have no record of receiving a detainer request.

“It's hard to say who is responsible, ICE or the police,” said Rene. “They got to get together. If they are going to let him go, they are going to come over here and look for him.”

The lack of communication and cooperation has ripple effects, not just for Andres’ brother, who was also arrested as a result of ICE having to go look for him, but the larger community.

“[People here] do not want to go outside. They don't want to go out,” said Rene. “A lot of people when they heard ICE was here yesterday, they didn't even go to work, they stayed in their apartment.”

ICE told FOX13 they would rather not have to arrest people out in the community, but that requires local law enforcement to work with them. After the national attention journalist Manuel Duran’s case has garnered, immigration is a subject that many departments have different policies on.

The brothers are currently being held at an ICE detention facility in Mason, TN. FOX13 asked the sheriff's office questions about their relationship with ICE and if they have policy regarding detainer requests from ICE.

We did not hear back on those questions.

