Impaired driver in critical condition after crashing into home in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A driver is in critical condition after a crash near the Berclair neighborhood.
Memphis police were called to the 900 block of Perkins around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said a Toyota struck a vehicle, then a residence.
The driver was detained and taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police have determined the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.
Officials have not identified the driver at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
