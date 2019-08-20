0 Important evidence could be found in car, home of missing Cordova mother, former deputy says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators continue to look for answers in the case of a missing Cordova woman who has not been seen in more than two months.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, who said their search of Taquila Hayes' home is complete for now.

Investigators spent Monday doing a thorough search of Hayes' home in the 9300 block of Starcross Avenue.

FOX13 saw a black car being towed from the garage of the home where the 41-year-old and her husband live. They also took a number of items from inside the house.

FOX13 spoke to Bennie Cobb, a retired SCSO captain. He said the home and the car have the most viable forensic evidence.

"If there's blood samples, any attempt to clean it up and there have been many attempts in the past. There's forensic evidence that can be collected using new technology," Cobb said. "You can never clean up all (of the) blood."

Investigators also said they have digital evidence from Hayes' last place of employment. Hayes worked as a nurse at Methodist North Hospital but hasn't been seen at work since May 21.

Hayes' family has said multiple times they believe she is dead.

FOX13 asked investigators if Hayes' husband is cooperating with the investigation. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said because he has not had any direct contact with him, he cannot speak on what the direct level of cooperation has been.

FOX13 has attempted to reach out to Hayes' husband several times and has been unable to reach him for comment.

If you have information on Taquila Hayes, or have any information that could help investigators, call 901-222-5600.

Background info:

Authorities said Taquila Hayes worked as a nurse at Methodist North Hospital but hasn't been seen at work since May 21.

Before Aug. 9, Hayes' family had no idea none of her loved ones had heard from her in more than two months.

The sheriff's office also told FOX13 Hayes "left without the things a person would normally take with them."

Roberta Nutall said her daughter left behind her phone and car. Deputies said Hayes was last seen by her husband back in June.

SCSO officials said they do not have any persons of interest yet because they are so early into the investigation.

Hayes is 5-foot-4, 180 pounds, and doesn't have any known medical or mental conditions.

