Incident between relatives ends in shooting in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a relative, according to Memphis police.
MPD said the incident happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Kney Street in North Memphis.
According to investigators, it started with an “incident between relatives.” Police did not specify how the victim and suspected shooter are related.
The victim – who has not been identified – was taken via private vehicle to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating the incident. However, there have not been any arrests made at this point.
This shooting see from an incident between relatives. This is an ongoing DV investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2019
