Increased police presence at Oxford schools after alleged threat, police say

OXFORD, Miss. - Parents in north Mississippi are on high alert after a threat was reported at Oxford schools.
The Oxford Police Department said the Pontotoc and Tupelo Police Departments will help increase patrols at the schools.
"As far as seriousness, people need to know that we will take these threats as top priority," said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said. "We will pour every resource into an investigation to keep our schools safe!"
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates on the investigation.
