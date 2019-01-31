  • Increasing Clouds and Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a bitterly cold start to the day, so make sure to dress in layers. 
    • We're in the 20s, but this afternoon we will warm up near 50.  
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Next rain chance: Friday
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and cool Thursday.
       

