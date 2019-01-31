Increasing Clouds and Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a bitterly cold start to the day, so make sure to dress in layers.
- We're in the 20s, but this afternoon we will warm up near 50.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Next rain chance: Friday
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and cool Thursday.
