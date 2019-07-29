  • Increasing Clouds and Rain Chance for Mid-South

    • It's a dry and warm start to the day, but rain is in the forecast as we head into the afternoon and evening.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 90s.
    • Rain chance: 60%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chance for Tuesday but drying out beginning Wednesday.
