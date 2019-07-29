Increasing Clouds and Rain Chance for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a dry and warm start to the day, but rain is in the forecast as we head into the afternoon and evening.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 90s.
- Rain chance: 60%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chance for Tuesday but drying out beginning Wednesday.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}