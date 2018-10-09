Increasing Clouds with Hot Temps Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a mostly clear morning with comfortable temperatures across the Mid South.
- This afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
- Feels like: low/mid 90s.
- PM rain chance: 20%--low threat severe
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Tuesday.
