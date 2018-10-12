  • Increasing Clouds with Slight Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    • Grab the jacket or coat before walking out the door. 
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but will rise to the mid 60s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 20/30%--low threat severe
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Friday.
       

