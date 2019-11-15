  • Incumbents defeated in District 1 and District 7 Runoff election

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Unofficial results in Thursday's Memphis city council races reveal the incumbents in District 1 and District 7 were both defeated.

    In District 1, Rhonda Logan beat incumbent Sherman Greer.

    Michalyn Easter-Thomas is the winner in the runoff race for the District 7 seat against incumbent City Councilman Berlin Boyd.

    Easter-Thomas is a public school teacher and community advocate. 
     

