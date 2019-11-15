Incumbents defeated in District 1 and District 7 Runoff election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Unofficial results in Thursday's Memphis city council races reveal the incumbents in District 1 and District 7 were both defeated.
In District 1, Rhonda Logan beat incumbent Sherman Greer.
Michalyn Easter-Thomas is the winner in the runoff race for the District 7 seat against incumbent City Councilman Berlin Boyd.
Easter-Thomas is a public school teacher and community advocate.
