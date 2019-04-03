0 Indictment details charges against local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients

DESOTO CO., Miss. - A Mid-South OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting his patients was indicted by a grand jury in DeSoto County.

Gregory Norwood turned himself in to authorities on March 14 and is facing 12 counts of sexual battery.

The Mississippi state medical board suspended Norwood’s medical license back in October.

The former doctor’s indictment comes after weeks of investigations and former patients coming forward.

Norwood practiced in north Mississippi for nearly 15 years.

The DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a grand jury indicted Norwood. And FOX13 obtained the indictment on Wednesday.

The indictment lists details of all 12 counts Norwood is being charged with. If convicted of each count, he could face a maximum of 480 years in prison.

In each sexual battery count, Norwood is accused of "placing his finger in the vagina" of his patients, according to the indictment.

Below is the summary of each of the 12 counts listed in the indictment. To protect the identity of the alleged victims, we are not including their names:

Count 1 – July 12, 2016; sexual battery

Count 2 – Between July 24 and September 29, 2018; sexual battery

Count 3 – Between November 1, 2016 and January 31, 2017; sexual battery

Count 4 – May 30, 2018; sexual battery

Count 5 – February 27, 2017; sexual battery

Count 6 – November 21, 2017; sexual battery

Count 7 – Between January 1 and January 31, 2018; sexual battery

Count 8 – Between March 1 and March 31, 2017; sexual battery

Count 9 – January 1, 2016 and April 30, 2018; sexual battery

Count 10 – February 1 and February 28, 2017; sexual battery

Count 11 – September 12, 2018; sexual battery

Count 12 – Between March 1 and May 31, 2018; sexual battery

Norwood once worked as a doctor at Baptist DeSoto Hospital.

According to an affidavit from the state medical board, at least seven women accused the doctor of inappropriately touching them on several occasions.

FOX13 previously spoke with an attorney representing 15 women who claim Norwood sexually assaulted them about the indictment.

"The more of the shocking part to us is the behavior is pretty similar,” Attorney Murray Wells said. “There were multiple reports made to the board and the Baptist group hopefully some of those instances come out in the criminal trial.”

Wells said the list of victims sexually assaulted by Norwood is expected to grow.

“The problem with this case is a lot of his patients don’t even know they were sexually assaulted,” said Wells.

"They trust the professional to do what he needs to do. When they walk away and say that didn't seem quite right, they don’t have much to compare it to," said Wells.

Norwood will be in court April 12.

Background info on the allegations:

In the first allegation, a patient said she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Norwood during a physical exam.

The claim stemmed from an alleged incident in 2016.

A year later, the executive committee of the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure took no action, but they did continue the investigation.

On November 5, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure received the license order. It was accepted and approved by the board on November 29.

In December 2017, the board said it had to terminate the investigation “due to the fact the allegation could not be substantiated at the time.”

Months later in July 2018, a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto filed a sexual assault complaint against the same doctor.

A second investigation began. This time the board found at least two other patients, bringing the total to four, who reported sexual assault allegations against Dr. Norwood.

His license was suspended for an indefinite period of time with no stay of the suspension.

After one year from the execution of the order, Norwood can petition the board for reinstatement of his license, but that does not guarantee it will be reinstated.

Norwood would be subject to comprehensive multidisciplinary assessment or evaluation for the purpose of determining his fitness to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients.

