Indictment: Memphis teen died after being shot several times in car full of people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis teens have been indicted in the murder of another teen.
KaVion Hopkins, 17, was killed on July 22, 2017. He was riding in a car full of people in Orange Mound when he was shot several times, according to police documents.
The driver of the car brought Hopkins to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. That man told police he was shot by Marshawn Brakefield and Kevin Young.
Another witness corroborated the driver’s story.
He told investigators he was riding in the backseat in between Brakefield and Young, and Hopkins was in the front passenger seat.
The witness told officer Brakefield tried to reach for a gun that was sitting in the Hopkins’ lap. After a brief struggle, the two defendants pulled out their own guns and shot the victim repeatedly, according to an arrest affidavit.
Brakefield was arrested and gave a statement a statement to police. The teen admitted that he and Young conspired to take Hopkins gun, and when he fought back they shot him several times, according to the arrest affidavit. He also told police they took Hopkins gun with them when they ran away.
Brakefield, 19, and Kevin Young, 17, were indicted on charges of first degree murder and first degree murder in perpetration of a felony.
