0 Indiscretion with food scraps behind increase in pet illness during holidays, vets say

Animal clinics staff said there's an increase in pet illness during the holiday season.

Veterinarian Stephen Tower said you must resist the urge to share your table scraps with ‘Fido’ on Thanksgiving because the end results aren’t pretty.

“Food indiscretion causing digestive upsets causing illness and sickness. There could be vomiting, diarrhea associated with it even to the post of pancreatitis,” said Tower from Memphis Animal Clinic.

Tower said lethargic behavior, diarrhea and tender stomach are signs your dog may have eaten something it shouldn't have, but he said vomiting means it could be something worse.

“If your animal can't keep down water that's kind of a red light right there. That's when you get into an emergency when you see them vomiting water then they're not going to stay hydrated,” said Tower.

After your Thanksgiving meal, vets said don't leave your trash inside, take it all the way out of your home because if your pet gets ahold of those turkey bones if could lead to trouble.

“And if they break those bones up and then they turn into splinters and those splinters puncher the intestines, puncture the stomach and causes obstruction,” said Tower.

Emergency animal clinics are open on holidays and visits usually start at $87 and go up for tests and treatment.

