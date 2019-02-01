Industrial park leading to boom in business, housing in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Chickasaw Trails, the Marshall County industrial park where both Amazon and Corelle have announced they are setting up shop, is bringing in additional big business.
State leaders told FOX13 two businesses are in negotiations – with two mega sites being built at the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park. In the last five years, some 5000 jobs have been created.
Mary Pegram of Marshall County said she is excited about the growth.
“I like it,” she said. “It has really improved Marshall County a lot out in this area, and it has helped everybody’s business.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman hospitalized, man injured in shooting at Memphis business
- Potentially devastating omission uncovered in original Electrolux contract
- ‘I may go vomit’: Judge sickened by images of 4-year-old’s death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
County business leaders told FOX13 companies have attracted employees from Marshall County, DeSoto County and Benton County – as well as Shelby County.
The businesses are drawn in because of its closeness to I-69, I-22 and FedEx
“With Amazon coming in and the railroad extending some spurs on out, it is all good,” Jimmy Pegram said.
County leaders said they are also seeing a housing boom.
“A lot of people are moving out further, and they don’t want the city life,” Mary Pegram said. “They want the country life.”
Among the major employers at the location are:
- Post Cereal
- Niagara Water
- Volvo
- ASICS
- Cooper Tire
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}