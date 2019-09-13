Infant among 2 dead after house fire in Shelby County, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead following a house fire in Southeast Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Fire Department, they received a call around 9:30 a.m. to a report of a house on fire in the 6900 block of Bennington Circle.
The Shelby County Sheriff Department told FOX13 two people inside the house died, among those people was an infant.
SCSO is investigating the deaths of two people in a home on Bennington Circle near Riverdale in southeast Shelby County. The investigation is on-going.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 13, 2019
The case is now in the hands of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
