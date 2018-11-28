Infant found inside Arkansas home after possible murder-suicide, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. - Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death in Arkansas.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jonesboro Police responded to a possible homicide call in the area of Jessup Street and North Church Street.
Officers found two people killed from gunshot wounds on scene.
An infant was also located by police inside the home, but the baby was unharmed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis named one of the 'Best Places to Go in 2019'
- 'Point him out': Dad goes with son to Memphis school, accused of assaulting 2 people
- Ex-Florida police chief gets 3 years for framing innocent black men
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to a release from investigators, they believe based on preliminary evidence on scene that this was a murder-suicide case.
The couple was identified as Terry Hardcastle, 39, and Johnny Cook, 50. Investigators said the two had lived at that home together for “a period of time."
Right now, investigators believe Cook shot Hardcastle before turning the weapon on himself.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}