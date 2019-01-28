Infant injured after shooting in Arkansas neighborhood, police say

An infant was injured today in a local Arkansas neighborhood.
Helena- West Helena police responded to a call on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Walnut Street and discovered a one-year-old male with a lower abdomen wound.
The child was transported by paramedics to Helena Regional hospital.
He was later released with non-life threatening injuries.
A witness told investigators, as he was approaching his porch, a black male armed with an assault rifle demanded him to get down.
The witness stated the man began to fire rounds at an unidentified person who was fleeing through the apartment complex.
There was no information given on the direction the of the suspects who left the scene.
Helena- West Helena police are receiving leads into this shooting and have not received a positive identification on the shooter(s) involved.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
