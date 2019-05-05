Infant injured following crash in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, TN - A 3-month-old was injured following an 3-vehilce accident in Whitehaven.
According to an MPD spokesperson, officers responded to an accident at Elvis Presley Blvd & E Shelby Dr around 2 p.m. When officers arrived they noticed three vehilces were involved in an accident.
The infant was transported to LeBonheur in extremely critical condtion, police told FOX13, but was later downgraded to non-critical condition.
MPD hasn't told FOX13 if any other injures were reported.
This is a devloping story. Stay with FOX13 News for the latest.
