 Injured TSU player to be discharged from Vanderbilt, transferred to Atlanta hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (WZTV) -- A Tennessee State University football player injured during a game will be discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and transferred to a hospital in Atlanta that specializes in brain injury rehabilitation.
Chirstion Abercrombie was hospitalized from a "rare" brain condition following a football game in Nashville. He's now in stable condition.
Christion was rushed to emergency surgery after the game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 29.
His family was watching from the stands and said they didn't even see anything out of the ordinary happen, but they were flagged down on the field by a friend.
Doctors would not disclose if Christion's injury was the result of the game.
Abercrombie has shown vast improvements, according to his mother Staci, and began breathing on his own.
He'll be transferred to Shepherd Center in Atlanta. It specializes in brain injury rehabilitation and is among the best in the nation.
Staci tweeted "All the praise to God!" in response to the news.
Doctors said his condition is rare, although they haven't disclosed the exact injury.
