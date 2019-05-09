  • Inmate accused of violently attacking female officer at Shelby County Correctional Facility

    Updated:

    A female corrections officer was allegedly attacked by an inmate while on-duty at the Shelby County Correctional Facility.

    The incident happened Monday. A spokesman told FOX13 the officer was reportedly punched in the face several times.

    The officer is still recovering from her injuries.

    The inmate is expected to face a charge of aggravated assault in relation to the attack, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

