Inmate accused of violently attacking female officer at Shelby County Correctional Facility

A female corrections officer was allegedly attacked by an inmate while on-duty at the Shelby County Correctional Facility.
The incident happened Monday. A spokesman told FOX13 the officer was reportedly punched in the face several times.
The officer is still recovering from her injuries.
The inmate is expected to face a charge of aggravated assault in relation to the attack, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
FOX13 is working to learn more about the incident and will update this story with additional information when it becomes available.
