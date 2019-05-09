Inmate accused of violently attacking female officer at Shelby County Penal Farm

A female corrections officer was allegedly attacked by an inmate while on-duty at the Shelby County Penal Farm.
The incident happened Monday. The officer was reportedly punched in the face several times by an inmate who is a documented gang member, according to arrest documents.
The arrest affidavit identifies the inmate as Demarcus L. Burks. Under 'GANG NAME/AFFILATION' the document lists Vice Lords.
The officer who was attacked was working at a kiosk in the dorm when Burks walked up and asked to use the machine, according to the arrest affidavit. He allegedly put his foot in the door, which prevented the officer from securly closing it.
The officer said she told Burks to move his foot several times. He didn't move and she sprayed him with "a burst of chemical agent," according to the affiavit.
Burks allegedly reacted by punching the officer in the face several times while saying "b**** you got me f****d up." The officer suffered a broken nose and cuts to the face.
The officer is still recovering from her injuries.
The inmate is expected to face a charge of aggravated assault in relation to the attack, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
