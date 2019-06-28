  • Inmate captured after escaping from job site in north Mississippi

    COAHOMA CO., Miss. - Authorities are have captured an inmate who escaped from a job site in north Mississippi.

    According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Walter Lewis, 31, went missing Thursday afternoon from a job site in Clarksdale. 

    He was located in Fulton, Miss. on Friday and taken into custody without incident, officials said.

    Lewis was previously assigned to the Quitman County Community Work Center. 

    Officials said he was convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime and malicious mischief in 2010 in Lee County.

