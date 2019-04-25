0 Inmate captured after stealing school-owned vehicle in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. - UPDATE: Robert Gene Heath was located in Alcorn, County. Read previous coverage below.

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate who stole a school vehicle in DeSoto County.

According to deputies, the inmate – identified as Robert Gene Heath, 42 – escaped from a work detail in Southaven early Wednesday afternoon.

Heath was working as a “trusty” at the DeSoto County Schools bus maintenance facility on Central Parkway when he took a 2008 Ford F-150 belonging to the schools and drove away, according to a release from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

School district officials said Heath was not on a school campus, and he was not around students.

No schools had to be placed on lockdown.

Officials said Heath was serving a three-week sentence following a shoplifting conviction in Hernando, and he was set to be released in just 12 days.

Alcorn County officials said Heath was spotted in the stolen vehicle that stopped in the Shady Grove community around 4 p.m.

Witnesses told officers he bailed out of the truck and ran into the woods near County Road 418 – about 1.5 hours away from where it was stolen.

Investigators told FOX13 the area was searched by K-9 units and Heath has not yet been found.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 662-469-8027.

