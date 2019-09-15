0 Inmate dies at Hardeman County Correctional Facility, cause of death unknown

HARDEMAN CO., TENN - An inmate died at a Mid-South hospital following an incident at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility.

According to Amanda Gilchrist, Director, Public Affairs of CoreCivic, on Saturday around 3 p.m., a correctional officer responded to an inmate call for assistance regarding his cellmate. Upon entering the cell, responding staff found an inmate unconscious.

A medical emergency was called and unit staff initiated life-saving measures until medical staff arrived. EMS was called to the facility and the inmate was transported to an outside hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The inmate has not been identified at this time and the cause of his death is currently unknown.

Gilchrist told FOX13 they called in the Tennessee Department of Correction for assistance in this case. The facility remains on lockdown status while the TDOC Office of Investigations and Compliance (OIC) investigates the incident with full cooperation from facility staff.

This isn't the first time the Hardeman County Correctional Facility has dealt with issues. Back in April 2019, the facility was on lockdown due to a “security threat.”

Officials said they were using an “abundance of caution” regarding the integrity of the investigation. It is still unclear to date what the threat was.

Another incident happened back in September 2018 when three inmates were injured at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility.

Officials with the correctional facility told FOX13 two inmates were taken to the hospital via ambulance and another was taken in a helicopter. Investigators said all three inmates had non-life threatening injuries.

A small group of inmates were fighting in a housing unit dayroom, according to officials.

FOX13 will keep you updated on this latest incident at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility when more info becomes available.

