Inmate dies at Tennessee jail

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. - An inmate has died at the Weakley County Jail in Tennessee.
On Monday morning April 2nd at about 4:45 a.m., corrections officers at the Weakley County Jail were advised that a 35-year-old male inmate in the jail was having a seizure. An ambulance arrived to the scene and short time after 5 a.m. to try and save the inmate.
It did not work. The inmate died around 5:26 a.m.
The Weakley County medical examiner's investigator was at the scene and he sent the body to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
The name of the inmate is Danny Joe Boane.
The Sheriff of the jail, Mike Wilson, has asked for help from the TBI to investigate this death.
FOX13 is working with TBI and the Weakley County Sheriff department to learn more, so check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}