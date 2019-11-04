Inmate found dead in his cell at SCDC, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An inmate was found dead in his cell over the weekend.
Thorne Peters, 57, was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, according to officials.
Peters arrived at the Shelby County Department of Corrections October 2018.
He was serving a four-year sentence for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana.
According to officials, Peters was in an individual cell alone.
He was scheduled to be discharged December 2021.
This investigation is still ongoing.
