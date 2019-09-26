0 Inmate found in air vents following escape from Mississippi prison, officials say

MARSHALL CO., MISS - An inmate at the Marshall County Correctional Facility tried to escape Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office, an inmate tried to escape around 3 p.m., but he didn't get far. Officials told FOX13 he was found a short time after in the air vents of the prison.

FOX13 has reached out to the Mississippi Department of Corrections for more information, but we haven't heard back at this time.

This isn't the first time the Marshall County Correctional Facility has had issues. Back in May of this year, a prison guard at the facility was attacked by an inmate.

Several inmates allegedly began lighting items on fire inside the prison, and that incident ultimately led to the guard being assaulted, according to the sheriff of Marshall Co.

It is unclear how many inmates were burning items, but only one inmate was involved in the attack.

The assault happened in one of the housing units, according to officials.

Another incident happened back in June 2019 a jail trustee killed himself inside a deputy vehicle.

Officials said the trustee stole a gun from a deputy vehicle – then shot himself inside the car. He was identified by the county coroner as Brian Lloyd Talley.

The lawyers said officers were inside the Sheriff's Office at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said the bullet went through the rear window and trigged the car alarm.

