Inmate on the run since Saturday afternoon after walking off work detail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County inmate is on the run tonight after escaping a work detail Saturday.
Corneitra Dye, 27, was reported missing by the Shelby County Division of Corrections about 12 p.m. at her work detail on S. Germantown Rd. and Winchester Rd.
After a search, she was not found and considered a walk off.
Dye is considered a minimum level three inmate and had cleared appropriate guidelines to work externally from the jail.
She was last seen wearing black pants, a white thermal long-sleeve top, a white jacket and black shoes.
Dye is serving a two-year sentence for Abuse/Neglect of a Child Under 6 Years Old.
If you see Dye, call police at 901-543-2700.
